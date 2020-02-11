Jewellery burglaries could be linked

Jewellery was stolen from a home in Waveney Drive, Hoveton. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Jewellery was stolen from two homes in Hoveton and Wroxham over the weekend - and police said they could be linked.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A property in Waveney Drive in Hoveton was broken into between 12pm on Friday, February 7 and 10.30am on Monday, February 10.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile, an address in Skinners Lane in Wroxham was broken into between 11am on Thursday, February 6 and 11.30am on Monday, February 10.

Police said the burglaries could be linked and are appealing for anyone with information to call DC Christina Bothwell at Great Yarmouth CID on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.