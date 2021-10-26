Replica of Only Fools and Horses van to go under the hammer

Published: 12:09 PM October 26, 2021

Jerry Jarvis, from Sheringham, is selling his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler from Only Fools and Horses. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

It is probably the most famous three-wheeled van in history.

But now the owner of a replica of Derek Trotter's Robin Reliant has decided to give it up for a higher purpose.

Jerry Jarvis, 64 and from Sheringham, said his copy of the iconic car from Only Fools and Horses would go under the hammer, with half of the profits to benefit the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Mr Jarvis said he gave the Reliant its bright yellow makeover with panels reading 'Trotters Independent Trading Co - New York - Paris -Sheringham' after he bought it around five years ago.

He said: "It runs well and it's got its MOT, although now I've got to charge the battery. I've always been a fan of Del Boy's and I thought, 'let's spray paint it yellow and create a bit of an attraction'.

"It seemed like a novel thing to do. I haven't got a clue how much it will make at auction, there isn't even a reserve on it. I've been told it might make £1,000 or maybe £5,000. I hope there will be a lot of interest in it."

Mr Jarvis, a groundworker who works on construction sites, said the three-wheeler had been parked at the Station Approach Car Park for months, where it was attracting "a lot of interest" from passers-by.

Earlier in the year the three-wheeler picked up a number of fines for being untaxed at the site.

Mr Jarvis had obtained a car park permit so the Reliant could be viewed by tourists, but he was unaware the vehicle could not be parked without being road legal, and the fines came rolling in.

Mr Jarvis said he had to pay "more than "£100" to clear the debt.

He said at the time: "I thought because it wasn't taxed it would be allowed on the car park because of the permit."

The auction will be November 7 at Anglia Car Auctions in King's Lynn, with bidding also taking place online, visit angliacarauctions.co.uk to find out more.

Mr Jarvis said he wanted to thank an air ambulance volunteer called Matt for helping to organise the vehicle to be auctioned.

Six different three wheelers were used during the filming of Only Fools and Horses, which ran between 1981 and 1991, with several Christmas specials afterwards.