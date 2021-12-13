Fine art gallery moves after 10 years in Holt

Toby Barlow at Jeremy Barlow Fine Art, which is moving from Holt to Burnham Market. - Credit: Jeremy Barlow Fine Art

Changes caused by Covid have prompted a fine art gallery to move from Holt to Burnham Market.

Jeremy Barlow Fine Art, which has been based in Holt's High Street for the past 10 years, is relocating to the village after having to close repeatedly during the lockdowns.

Toby Barlow, director, said: "Being forced to close and only being able to deal with clients one-on-one has forced me into a new and much more personal style of business that I both really enjoy and want to do more of.

Jeremy Barlow Fine Art's new gallery in Burnham Market. - Credit: Jeremy Barlow Fine Art

"Burnham Market has such a plethora of stunning independent shops that suit this new style of focus and with the new gallery."

Both galleries are open six days a week throughout December, and will then be appointment only until the Burnham Market store opens full time from April.

Planned exhibitions will include unseen oil paintings by Jeremy Barlow, as well as works by Peter Graham, Ian Parker and Emily Croft-Baker.