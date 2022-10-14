News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Norfolk dogs feature alongside F1 champ Jenson Button in fashion campaign

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:55 PM October 14, 2022
Jenson Button filming for the Hackett Clothing fashion campaign with a group of Sussex spaniels, including two from Norfolk.

Jenson Button filming for the Hackett Clothing fashion campaign with a group of Sussex spaniels, including two from Norfolk. - Credit: Charlie Gray / Hackett London

Two north Norfolk dogs have taken part in a photoshoot with Formula One world champion Jenson Button.

Button has modeled a range of autumn and winterwear for the brand Hackett Clothing - accompanied by a cadre of Sussex spaniels.

Two of them, Elsa and Deeny, were supplied by June Collingwood, from Gimingham.

Second and third from left are the Sussex spaniels Elsa and Deeny with former F1 champion.

Second and third from left are the Sussex spaniels Elsa and Deeny with former F1 champion Jenson Button at a fashion photoshoot. - Credit: Charlie Gray / Hackett London

Ms Collingwood, a former show-jumping rider, said she was thrilled her pets were part of the shoot, which took place in Edenbridge, Kent.

June Collingwood, from Gimingham, with her Sussex spaniels Elsa and Deeny, which were part of the fashion shoot.

June Collingwood, from Gimingham, with her Sussex spaniels Elsa and Deeny, which were part of the fashion shoot. - Credit: Supplied by June Collingwood

She said: "The photoshoot lasted throughout the day, and Jenson Button was a really friendly guy to everybody involved on the day.

"It seems quite amazing that Elsa and Deeny, who are happiest walking out regularly on Trimingham beach, have had tens of thousands of views on both Hackett Clothing and Jenson Button’s websites."

Jenson Button filming for the Hackett Clothing fashion campaign with a group of Sussex spaniels, including two from Norfolk.

Jenson Button filming for the Hackett Clothing fashion campaign with a group of Sussex spaniels, including two from Norfolk. - Credit: Charlie Gray / Hackett London

The fashion label's founder Jeremy Hackett owns a Sussex Spaniel, and so wanted a group of them to help promote his new range. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Spicy's back! - Exceptionally old gull returns to north Norfolk coast
  2. 2 Three Norfolk chippies among 10 battling to be restaurant of the year
  3. 3 Katy sets sights on Ironman after winning her first two triathlons
  1. 4 'No going back' - Four-day week set to stay on chippy's menu
  2. 5 £500k worth of drugs seized from man driving on A11
  3. 6 Three-bed home with 'epic' sea views up for sale for £675k
  4. 7 Core blimey! The Norfolk farm reviving little-known apples
  5. 8 Seven people arrested in Norfolk county lines drugs crackdown
  6. 9 'Demolition Man' joins charity darts tournament
  7. 10 The 38 best restaurants in Norfolk, according to the AA guide

Ms Collingwood said Deeny has already had success in dog shows, including having qualified for Crufts earlier this year.

Jenson Button filming for the Hackett Clothing fashion campaign.

Jenson Button filming for the Hackett Clothing fashion campaign. - Credit: Charlie Gray / Hackett London

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A farm shop opens this month at Eves Hill Farm near Reepham, pictured is farmer Jeremy Buxton. 

Food and Drink

Farm owners 'taking back control' by opening shop and tea room

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The days when horses were the kings of the road. The Main Road is now the High Street

The Norfolk village populated by 'distinctly superior people'

Derek James

Logo Icon
The Parklands site in Pudding Norton, which has been sold for £1.7m. 

Mobile home site sold for £1.7m

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Thousands of people on Wells Quay cheer as the new lifeboat Duke of Edinburgh arrives in the town

Gallery

Thousands enjoy 'epic occasion' as new lifeboat arrives on coast

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon