Norfolk dogs feature alongside F1 champ Jenson Button in fashion campaign
- Credit: Charlie Gray / Hackett London
Two north Norfolk dogs have taken part in a photoshoot with Formula One world champion Jenson Button.
Button has modeled a range of autumn and winterwear for the brand Hackett Clothing - accompanied by a cadre of Sussex spaniels.
Two of them, Elsa and Deeny, were supplied by June Collingwood, from Gimingham.
Ms Collingwood, a former show-jumping rider, said she was thrilled her pets were part of the shoot, which took place in Edenbridge, Kent.
She said: "The photoshoot lasted throughout the day, and Jenson Button was a really friendly guy to everybody involved on the day.
"It seems quite amazing that Elsa and Deeny, who are happiest walking out regularly on Trimingham beach, have had tens of thousands of views on both Hackett Clothing and Jenson Button’s websites."
The fashion label's founder Jeremy Hackett owns a Sussex Spaniel, and so wanted a group of them to help promote his new range.
Most Read
- 1 Spicy's back! - Exceptionally old gull returns to north Norfolk coast
- 2 Three Norfolk chippies among 10 battling to be restaurant of the year
- 3 Katy sets sights on Ironman after winning her first two triathlons
- 4 'No going back' - Four-day week set to stay on chippy's menu
- 5 £500k worth of drugs seized from man driving on A11
- 6 Three-bed home with 'epic' sea views up for sale for £675k
- 7 Core blimey! The Norfolk farm reviving little-known apples
- 8 Seven people arrested in Norfolk county lines drugs crackdown
- 9 'Demolition Man' joins charity darts tournament
- 10 The 38 best restaurants in Norfolk, according to the AA guide
Ms Collingwood said Deeny has already had success in dog shows, including having qualified for Crufts earlier this year.