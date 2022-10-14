Norfolk dogs feature alongside F1 champ Jenson Button in fashion campaign

Jenson Button filming for the Hackett Clothing fashion campaign with a group of Sussex spaniels, including two from Norfolk. - Credit: Charlie Gray / Hackett London

Two north Norfolk dogs have taken part in a photoshoot with Formula One world champion Jenson Button.

Button has modeled a range of autumn and winterwear for the brand Hackett Clothing - accompanied by a cadre of Sussex spaniels.

Two of them, Elsa and Deeny, were supplied by June Collingwood, from Gimingham.

Second and third from left are the Sussex spaniels Elsa and Deeny with former F1 champion Jenson Button at a fashion photoshoot.

Ms Collingwood, a former show-jumping rider, said she was thrilled her pets were part of the shoot, which took place in Edenbridge, Kent.

June Collingwood, from Gimingham, with her Sussex spaniels Elsa and Deeny, which were part of the fashion shoot.

She said: "The photoshoot lasted throughout the day, and Jenson Button was a really friendly guy to everybody involved on the day.

"It seems quite amazing that Elsa and Deeny, who are happiest walking out regularly on Trimingham beach, have had tens of thousands of views on both Hackett Clothing and Jenson Button’s websites."

Jenson Button filming for the Hackett Clothing fashion campaign with a group of Sussex spaniels, including two from Norfolk.

The fashion label's founder Jeremy Hackett owns a Sussex Spaniel, and so wanted a group of them to help promote his new range.

Ms Collingwood said Deeny has already had success in dog shows, including having qualified for Crufts earlier this year.