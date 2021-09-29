Childhood in Norfolk recalled in woman's memoir

Published: 3:04 PM September 29, 2021

Janet Collingsworth, from Aylsham, has penned a book called Tell me about the farm Grandad, A 1960s Norfolk childhood. - Credit: Janet Collingsworth

Norfolk life and "simple pleasures" of childhood are explored in a new book by Janet Collingsworth from Aylsham.

Ms Collingsworth, who was born in the late 1950s, recounts visiting grandparents in Corpusty, meeting village characters and spending time with an array of great aunts and uncles, who were always good for a half crown or a bag of sweets.

She also tells of summer holidays across the country, days out in Great Yarmouth, chocolate misshapes from Caley Mackintosh and the mysteries of the eleven-plus.

Her sister Wendy Reynolds said: “This book is a fascinating insight into our childhood, evoking memories of events I had completely forgotten. It is a joy to read, in fact I couldn’t put it down. How the world has changed since the times we enjoyed such simple pleasures.”

The book will cost £11 from www.allthingsnorfolk.com, Jarrold in Cromer and Norwich, Not Just Books Thetford and Waterstones Norwich, available from October 5.







