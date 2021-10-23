Your say: Has Bond tempted you back to the cinema?

Published: 8:00 AM October 23, 2021

After a difficult 18 months for cinemas, the new James Bond movie 'No Time to Die' has been a welcome relief, drawing crowds back to the big screen.

But how about people in Cromer? Have they been queueing up to see Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007?

Our reporter, Daniel Hickey, asked people in the town if they have seen the franchise's latest instalment, and how they feel about returning to the cinema.

Daniel Craig playing James Bond in the new Bond film No Time To Die - Credit: PA

Barbara and Michael Griffiths, 66 and 76, were visiting north Norfolk from the West Midlands.

Barbara Griffiths, 66, from the West Midlands, in Cromer. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Mrs Griffiths said: "I watch them all but I haven’t seen the new one yet. I won’t watch it in the cinema. We’ll watch it on DVD when it comes out. We don’t usually go to the cinema.

You may also want to watch:

"I like the James Bond films but they’ve definitely changed. I’m not a fan of Daniel Craig but I don’t mind him as James Bond."

Michael Griffiths, 76, from the West Midlands, visiting Cromer. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Mr Griffiths said: "I like the older ones, not the new ones. They were fun. You could have a good laugh. The new ones are all serious."

Alan Hunter, 59, saw the film at a cinema in Copenhagen.

Julia Brown, 61, and Alan Hunter, 59, in Cromer. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

“I enjoyed it thoroughly. It’s a long film. I was so immersed in it.

"When you watch some of the older Bond films, they were so overtly sexist and misogynistic. He was a serial womaniser."

Julia Brown, 61, said: “ I like Daniel Craig. He is the best Bond.”

Steven Gittins, 59, from Staffordshire, in Cromer. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Steven Gittins, 59, from Staffordshire, said: “I’d like to see it. I like watching the Bond films. I think he is the best one.

"We used to go to the cinema here in Cromer but haven’t been since the pandemic."

He said he will probably wait for the film to be released on DVD before he watches it.

Graham Gille, 75, from Cromer. - Credit: Daniel Hickey

Graham Gille, 75, from Cromer, said: “I only watch the Sean Connery ones. For some reason I can’t get into the newer ones. I just see Sean Connery as James Bond.

“I go back and watch those. If they come on TV I always watch them.

“I try to watch the others and I get started but for some reason, when Roger Moore appears, or Pierce Brosnan or Daniel Craig, I just lose interest in the first 15 minutes.

"It’s Iike watching Christopher Reeve as Superman and not being able to imagine anyone else as Superman."