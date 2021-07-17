News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 7:30 AM July 17, 2021   
Tributes have been paid to Jake van Poortvliet, who captained the men's side at  Holt Rugby Football Club.

Tributes have been paid to Jake van Poortvliet, who captained the men's side at Holt Rugby Football Club. - Credit: Supplied by Clare van Poortvliet

He was known as a fun and friendly family man with a love of the land and a passion for rugby.

And now tributes have been paid to Jake van Poortvliet, who died last month aged just 44.

Jake, from Banningham in north Norfolk, is survived by Bess, five, Gus, six and Alfie, nine, and his wife Clare.

He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in November 2018.

Although the disease had an increasing impact on his life, Clare said he would always be remembered as the strong and kind man that he was. 

 Jake van Poortvliet with children Bess, Gus and Alfie.

Jake van Poortvliet with children Bess, Gus and Alfie. - Credit: Supplied by Clare van Poortvliet

You may also want to watch:

She said: “He was amazing and had a true zest for life. There was never a dull moment when Jake was around.

"He was competitive, ambitious, full of fun and a real family man. He was devoted to rugby and to Holt Rugby Club.”

Most Read

  1. 1 New loo uses no water, power or chemicals
  2. 2 'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44
  3. 3 Collision at level crossing sparks rail delays
  1. 4 Drilling rig work off Norfolk coast sparks emergency calls to Coastguard
  2. 5 Punter launches petition backing local pub after noise complaints
  3. 6 'I'd cap second homes' - Q&A with Callum Ringer from Bodham
  4. 7 7 of the best circular walks on the Norfolk coast
  5. 8 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
  6. 9 New £10,000 village sign unveiled to 'excite and endure'
  7. 10 Accident on A140 near pub as holiday traffic builds in Norfolk

Jake was the son of Neil and Hilary and has siblings Holly, Evie and Bruce.

He attended Colby Primary School, Aylsham High School and then Paston College in North Walsham. 

Jake then went to Harper Adams, a former agricultural college and now university in Shropshire.

Returning to Norfolk, he worked as a grain trader for a number of different companies, and then carried on the family tradition of their father and grandfather by going into farming himself. 

He and his brother Bruce took over the running of the family’s farm at Banningham after Neil van Poortvliet stepped down. 

He and Clare first met around 20 years ago, and they married at North Walsham’s Sacred Heart church in 2009. 

Jake joined Holt Rugby Football Club as a junior and threw his heart into the club, captaining its 1st XV side in 2003, 2004, 2005 and then again in 2008.

In 2008 he steered the side into the Rugby Football Union Level 7, London North East 2 Division, for the first time. 

Chris Harrison, club president, said: “Jake was an exceptional captain who commanded loyalty and respect from his team-mates as well as the wider club membership.  

“His rugged and robust standard of play was a joy to watch; just as his fellowship and friendship in the clubhouse after matches was enjoyed by all.

“After success on the field, Jake and his family were regularly in attendance at the Mini’s and Youth Sundays, where his own children have become lively participants in the younger age groups following in Jake’s footsteps.

“Jake gave his time willingly for the club throughout his career and provided his well-honed coaching skills for future rugby players.

“Jake leaves a wonderful legacy for Holt RFC through his playing and captaining skills, together with his good humour and social friendships made with so many club members, as well as the wider rugby fraternity throughout East Anglia.”

A celebration of Mr van Poortvliet’s life was due to be held at St. Botolph Church in Banningham on July 15.

Holt News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crashed UFO at a Mundesley quarry.

Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse in at Brancaster. Picture: White Horse Inn

'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Sunrise at Holkham Beach. Picture: Neal Trafankowski / iWitness24

Visit Norfolk

Norfolk beach named as one of Britain's best picnic spots

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus