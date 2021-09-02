'Great Eastern Jail Trail' planned between Norfolk prisons

Published: 8:34 AM September 2, 2021

Staff members from two Norfolk prisons are planning an epic trek to raise money for the charity Mental Health UK.

More than 20 staff from HMP Bure in Badersfield and similar number from HMP Wayland in Griston will take part in 'The Great Eastern Jail Trail' on September 11.

Toni Woodrow, HMP Bure's diversity and inclusion manager, said the route would cover 34 miles from Griston to Badersfield via Norwich, and participants would either run, walk or cycle.

She said: "This is the first time we've done something like this. Mental health has become such an important issue during the pandemic.

"We've had deaths in custody, and mental health issues raised by members of staff who wouldn't normally have issues like that.

"Due to Covid we've not been able to engage with staff as we did before, so it was decided to do something socially outside where we can still socially distance."

To donate to the fundraiser, search for Wayland Charity Challenge or Bure Charity Challenge on Virgin Money Giving.



