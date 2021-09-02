News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Great Eastern Jail Trail' planned between Norfolk prisons

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:34 AM September 2, 2021   
 Stuart Firth, a security manager at HMP Bure and organiser of the Jail Trail event. 

Stuart Firth, a security manager at HMP Bure and organiser of the Jail Trail event. - Credit: Toni Woodrow

Staff members from two Norfolk prisons are planning an epic trek to raise money for the charity Mental Health UK. 

More than 20 staff from HMP Bure in Badersfield and similar number from HMP Wayland in Griston will take part in 'The Great Eastern Jail Trail' on September 11.   

Toni Woodrow, HMP Bure's diversity and inclusion manager, said the route would cover 34 miles from Griston to Badersfield via Norwich, and participants would either run, walk or cycle. 

She said: "This is the first time we've done something like this. Mental health has become such an important issue during the pandemic. 

"We've had deaths in custody, and mental health issues raised by members of staff who wouldn't normally have issues like that.

You may also want to watch:

"Due to Covid we've not been able to engage with staff as we did before, so it was decided to do something socially outside where we can still socially distance."

To donate to the fundraiser, search for Wayland Charity Challenge or Bure Charity Challenge on Virgin Money Giving


Most Read

  1. 1 Much-loved Sheringham restaurant closes after 36 years
  2. 2 Provide more motorhome facilities - or miss out on tourists, it is warned
  3. 3 'Real risk of injury' - Seals continuing to be harassed at Horsey
  1. 4 'Wholly inappropriate' - Renewed bid for storage container site slammed
  2. 5 Dead whale washes up on north Norfolk beach
  3. 6 New £2.5 million Norfolk lifeboat to be named after Prince Philip
  4. 7 Shelter sees rising reports of feral cats
  5. 8 E10 petrol at filling stations: What is it and can my car run on it?
  6. 9 Vandals hurl concrete bins from prom
  7. 10 Artists get set to throw open studio doors
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy roads in Brancaster. The Brancaster Parking and Safety Team

Villagers voice bank holiday parking gridlock fears

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A Banksy piece of street art which as appeared on the sea wall in Cromer.

Your Say: Is Banksy good for Cromer?

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A beach wheelchair on Cromer beach.

North Norfolk District Council

Second beach wheelchair arrives on north Norfolk coast

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Musicians Clive and Gwenyth King were a popular attraction at the latest Holt Sunday Market. 

Sunbathing out, markets in - Norfolk's drizzly bank holiday weekend

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon