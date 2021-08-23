Images of fabulous flora on show in Sheringham
- Credit: PETAR SABOL
Stunning images of plants and flowers are to go on show at the National Trust’s Sheringham Park.
More than 40 pictures celebrating gardens and plants from across the globe will be part of the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition from September 1 to October 31.
The exhibition features a wide range of subjects including wildlife, urban settings, abstract views as well as woods and forests – although always with plants as a focus.
The competition featured nine main categories including favourites such as The Beauty of Plants, Beautiful Gardens and Abstract Views and newly added category Plants and Planet.
A portion of the entry fees were donated to the international forestry group WeForest to plant new trees.
You may also want to watch:
The park hosted a similar exhibition in 2019, which received positive feedback from visitors including: "The photos showed how many ways there are to appreciate gardens – wide-ranging views, tiny details and nearly abstract representation".
Entry to the exhibition is free.
Most Read
- 1 Police investigate after offensive graffiti appears above Banksy artwork
- 2 Ex-rugby player and sub-postmaster diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's
- 3 Second World War Fleet Air Arm pilot and Norfolk farmer dies aged 97
- 4 Woman airlifted off Holkham beach after falling from horse
- 5 Railway's 1940s weekend to return - but in 'scaled back' form
- 6 Motorhome 'wild camping' blamed for public loo trouble on coast
- 7 Bid for 43 affordable homes in Stalham
- 8 Tony Shipp looks back on 50-years in charge of Cromer Carnival
- 9 Banksy artwork back on display in Cromer with added protection
- 10 'Everybody is busy' - Businesses coping with the impact of tourists