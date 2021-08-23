News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Images of fabulous flora on show in Sheringham

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:43 AM August 23, 2021   
An image by Petar Sabol, which will be part of the International Garden Photographer

An image by Petar Sabol, which will be part of the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition at Sheringham Park. - Credit: PETAR SABOL

Stunning images of plants and flowers are to go on show at the National Trust’s Sheringham Park.

More than 40 pictures celebrating gardens and plants from across the globe will be part of the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition from September 1 to October 31.

The exhibition features a wide range of subjects including wildlife, urban settings, abstract views as well as woods and forests – although always with plants as a focus.

The competition featured nine main categories including favourites such as The Beauty of Plants, Beautiful Gardens and Abstract Views and newly added category Plants and Planet.

A portion of the entry fees were donated to the international forestry group WeForest to plant new trees.

The park hosted a similar exhibition in 2019, which received positive feedback from visitors including: "The photos showed how many ways there are to appreciate gardens – wide-ranging views, tiny details and nearly abstract representation".

Entry to the exhibition is free. 

Knoll gardens, Dorset

An image by John Campbell of Knoll gardens in Dorset, which will be part of the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition at Sheringham Park. - Credit: JOHN CAMPBELL

An image by Jon Martin, which will be part of the International

An image by Jon Martin, which will be part of the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Jon Martin

Common blue damselfly {Enallagma cyathigerum}, close up portrait, Broxwater, Cornwall, UK. August 20

An image by Ross Hoddinott of a common blue damselfly, which will be part of the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Ross Hoddinott

An image by Thorsten Scheuermann which will

An image by Thorsten Scheuermann which will be part of the International Garden Photographer of the Year exhibition at Sheringham Park. - Credit: Thorsten Scheuermann

