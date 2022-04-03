Gallery
See inside this refurbished seaside Norfolk pub
- Credit: Brittany Woodman
The Crown pub in Sheringham has reopened following an extensive refurbishment.
The pub, in Lifeboat Plain, closed at the end of January when Bob Brewster, who had been its landlord since 1977, retired and it has been given a bright, fresh new look.
Oliver McErlain, who used to run The Lamb in Norwich city centre, is the Crown's new manager.
Mr McErlain said in a post on the pub's Facebook page said there had been some teething problems, including a temporary lack of gas meaning no Sunday roasts and BT Sport not working.
But he said many of the staff who worked under Mr Brewster were still there, and the entire team took "great pride" in the pub.
He said: "The Crown remains for everyone and it’s important to the team and me we remain a key part of Sheringham."
There are plans for live music and the pub has a new Thursday night quiz.
The Crown has been licenced as a pub since at least 1781 but it has been rebuilt several times, and the current building dates from 1935.