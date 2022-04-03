News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

See inside this refurbished seaside Norfolk pub

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 6:57 PM April 3, 2022
The team at the Crown pub in Sheringham. 

The team at the Crown pub in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Crown pub in Sheringham has reopened following an extensive refurbishment. 

The pub, in Lifeboat Plain, closed at the end of January when Bob Brewster, who had been its landlord since 1977, retired and it has been given a bright, fresh new look.

Oliver McErlin, manager of The Crown pub in Sheringham, which  has been refurbished.   

Oliver McErlin, manager of The Crown pub in Sheringham, which has been refurbished. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Oliver McErlain, who used to run The Lamb in Norwich city centre, is the Crown's new manager. 

Mr McErlain said in a post on the pub's Facebook page said there had been some teething problems, including a temporary lack of gas meaning no Sunday roasts and BT Sport not working.

But he said many of the staff who worked under Mr Brewster were still there, and the entire team took "great pride" in the pub.

Inside the refurbished Crown pub in Sheringham. 

Inside the refurbished Crown pub in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

He said: "The Crown remains for everyone and it’s important to the team and me we remain a key part of Sheringham."

There are plans for live music and the pub has a new Thursday night quiz.

Most Read

  1. 1 John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons
  2. 2 Crowds flock to groovy Cromer for day of '60s fun
  3. 3 Derelict room in café bistro transformed into cosy cocktail bar 
  1. 4 River works returning medieval port to former glory
  2. 5 Art Deco block to become seafront art gallery
  3. 6 A soldier's buried treasure? Chest found on Norfolk beach sparks speculation
  4. 7 Coastal pub gets permission for stunning outdoor bar with seafood shack
  5. 8 Woman finds treasure chest full of coins on Norfolk beach
  6. 9 'Arriving with one toy': MP to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Norfolk home
  7. 10 Lidl to 'monitor the situation' after town centre trolley blockade

The Crown has been licenced as a pub since at least 1781 but it has been rebuilt several times, and the current building dates from 1935. 

Inside the newly refurbished Crown pub in Sheringham. 

Inside the newly refurbished Crown pub in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ales on tap at The Crown pub in Sheringham.

Ales on tap at The Crown pub in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

A staff member at The Crown pub in Sheringham.

A staff member at The Crown pub in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Staff members at the Crown pub in Sheringham, from left, Charlotte, Mikey, manager Oliver McErlain, Louise and Mary-Anne.  

Staff members at the Crown pub in Sheringham, from left, Charlotte, Mikey, manager Oliver McErlain, Louise and Mary-Anne. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Inside the refurbished Crown pub in Sheringham. 

Inside the refurbished Crown pub in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Inside the refurbished Crown pub in Sheringham. 

Inside the refurbished Crown pub in Sheringham. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Crown pub in Sheringham has been refurbished.  

The Crown pub in Sheringham has been refurbished. - Credit: Brittany Woodman


Sheringham News

Don't Miss

Yarmouth Road between Lidl and Roys where trollies blocked the road.

Town centre drivers blocked by trolley barricade between Lidl and Roys

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sutton Methodist Church where two new homes could be built.

16 new homes planned for north Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Ryan Miller with his boat Nova C.

Norfolk fisherman named among UK's best

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A view towards Arcady from the village green in Cley. 

Planning and Development

Massive coastal 'fortress' rejected by planners - again

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon