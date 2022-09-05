News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New book takes Beatles fans 'inside No. 3'

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:16 AM September 5, 2022
Nigel Pearce with musician Amanda Lehmann, who helped launch the new book about Apple Records.

Nigel Pearce with musician Amanda Lehmann, who helped launch the new book about Apple Records. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi www.andreaspictures.com

Beatles fan Nigel Pearce has just published a new book about the Fab Four. 

Mr Pearce, from Cromer, said the book called Inside No3 would be the first of a new series about the band.

Billed as 'a visual history of Apple Records', it includes photographs of album covers and other memorabilia of the Beatles as well as other artists on the Apple label from 1967-1976, including Mary Hopkin, Badfinger, Hot Chocolate and James Taylor.

Mr Pearce said he hoped the book would "draw and enlighten the reader into the colourful and revolutionary world of the Beatles".

Nigel Pearce's new book about the Beatles era at Apple Records, Inside Number Three.

Nigel Pearce's new book about the Beatles era at Apple Records, Inside Number Three. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi www.andreaspictures.com

He said: "It contains many artefacts that have not been seen for a minimum of 50 years, some forgotten or perhaps never seen at all."

Mr Pearce said Beatles memorabilia was "still in high demand and reverberates around the world some 60 years after Love Me do was first issued in 1962."

The softback version of the book costs £35 and there are other versions available, visit insideandoutsideno3.com for more.  

