Silver pendant and gold ornament discovered by metal detectorists
- Credit: Supplied by Norfolk Coroners Court
Two pieces of jewellery from vastly different chapters in Norfolk's history have been discovered by metal detectorists.
Inquests into two items of 'treasure' - a post-medieval gilded silver heart and arrows pendant and a Bronze Age gold ornament - have been opened at Norfolk Coroners Court.
It follows an inquest on Wednesday into 131 early medieval coins and four pieces of gold which were found near King's Lynn - the largest hoard of its kind to ever be discovered on British soil.
Yvonne Blake, area coroner, opened the inquests, and said the pendant was found on April 12 this year by Steve Brown at Westacre Settled Estate.
She said the gold ornament was found on March 2, 2019 by Adrian Marsden, in the area of Salle, near Reepham, on land owned by Sir John White.
The Bronze Age was between 2500BC and 800BC, while the post-medieval period is dated between 1500-1750.
Inquests into both items will continue on November 16.
