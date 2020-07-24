Search

Woman, 44, died from alcohol poisoning, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 11:42 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:42 24 July 2020

Norfolk Coroners Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: Antony Kelly

The death of a woman discovered in Sheringham was alcohol related, an inquest heard.

Lucy Primett, 44, died at her home in South Street on July 6.

An inquest was opened and adjourned by senior coroner Jacqueline Lake at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at Carrow House, Norwich, on Friday, July 24.

She recorded the cause of death as acute alcohol toxicity due to chronic alcohol abuse.

Ms Primett was identified to a police officer by her partner Richard Clovier after being found at the property.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to take place on October 1 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

