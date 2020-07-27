Inquest opens into death of man found near railway bridge

Railway bridge on Hall Road at Cromer. Picture: David Bale Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a man found near a railway bridge in Cromer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bernard Griffin, 70, died below the bridge on Hall Road on June 30.

An inquest was opened and adjourned by area coroner Yvonne Blake at Norfolk Coroner’s Court at Carrow House, Norwich, on Monday, July 27.

She recorded the medical cause of death as multiple traumatic injury due to or as a consequence of a fall from a height.

Mr Griffin, of Beckmeadow Way in Mundesley, was a retired hotelier.

Mrs Blake adjourned the inquest to take place on November 12 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.