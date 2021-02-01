Retired nurse drowned at Norfolk beach, inquest hears

Published: 2:21 PM February 1, 2021

An inquest has opened into the death of a 71-year-old woman who drowned at a Norfolk beach.

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, opened the inquest into the death of Diana Slade on Monday, February 1, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

The inquest, at Carrow House, in Norwich, heard Mrs Slade died at Cromer Beach on November 6 2020.

The 71-year-old was born on June 11 1949 in Leicester. She lived in Hartington Road, Cromer.

The senior coroner gave Mrs Slade’s occupation as a retired state nurse.

The medical cause of death was given as drowning.

The opening was adjourned for a full inquest on July 20.