Inquest opens after man's body found in car park

An inquest has opened following the death of a man at a seaside car park.

Craig Secker, 42, died at the Weybourne Beach Car Park in north Norfolk on January 9.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroners' Court, Jaqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said a doctor gave the medical cause of death as methodology toxicity.

Mr Secker's occupation was given as business owner, and he lived in Brooke Road in Seething. He was born in Ashford in Kent.

The hearing was adjourned and a pre-inquest review will take place on August 19.