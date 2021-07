Published: 12:51 PM July 29, 2021

A teenager from North Norfolk died at home, an inquest has heard.

Reuben MacMillan, 19, died at The Avenue in Sheringham on April 9.

At an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, July 29, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said Mr MacMillan's cause of death was combined drug toxicity.

The inquest has been adjourned until March 2 2022.