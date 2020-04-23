Search

Man’s body was found at derelict building, inquest told

PUBLISHED: 10:36 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 23 April 2020

An inquest was opened into the death of Alan Cooper. Picture: Norfolk police

Archant

An inquest has been opened into the death of a man whose body was found at a derelict building near Weybourne in north Norfolk.

Norfolk Coroners' Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon ParkinNorfolk Coroners' Court in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Alan Cooper, 62, was last seen in nearby Bodham on Friday, April 3.

Police officers were called at 12.40pm on Sunday, April 5, following reports of a man’s body being discovered at Dead Man’s Hill.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake opened the inquest at Norfolk coroners’ court in Norwich on Thursday, April 23.

She said Mr Cooper lived in Bodham and was a carpenter. The medical cause of death was given as hanging.

She adjourned the case to June 29 when a full inquest will be held at the coroners’ court in Norwich.

Need to talk? Call the free 24/7 Samaritans phone line on 116123.

