Man died on 50th birthday at Norfolk coastal campsite

The inquest of Michael Jackson was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court at County Hall - Credit: Anthony Carroll

A warehouse manager died while celebrating his 50th birthday at a north Norfolk campsite, an inquest has heard.

Michael Jackson died at Poplar Farm in Waxham on July 26, 2021, the day of his 50th birthday.

Mr Jackson and his wife Kathleen, from Coronation Close, Happisburgh, had arrived with a caravan at Poplar Farm as part of his birthday celebrations.

Some of their friends had travelled to stay with them at the campsite.

An inquest into his death in Norwich on Monday heard his wife found him in an unresponsive state on about 2pm on July 26 2021and she and a friend from another caravan tried to perform CPR under the guidance of an ambulance call operator.

The inquest at Norfolk Coroner's Court by County Hall in Norwich heard Mr Jackson had taken cocaine while at the campsite and there had a beach party the night before his death.

A beach party had been held at Waxham - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

His cause of death was given as unascertained.

The inquest heard cocaine can cause abnormal rhythms of the heart which can lead to cardiac arrest.

Mr Jackson had been known to the region's mental health trust.

He had bi-polar disorder and was on medication, but his mental health had improved since 2019.

The inquest heard Mr and Mrs Jackson moved from Norwich to Happisburgh in 2005.

He was a Star Wars and 1970s music fan.

Paying tribute at the inquest his wife said: "He was a loving, kind and generous man and so much fun to be with."

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, gave a narrative verdict into the death of Mr Jackson.

She said: "Michael Jackson was found deceased in his caravan on July 26, 2021. The medical cause of death was not ascertainable.

"Michael had used cocaine on July 25, 2021, but appeared to be his usual self when he returned to the caravan.

"He was discovered by his wife and resuscitation commenced which unfortunately was unsuccessful."

She offered her condolences to Mr Jackson's family and said he had been "a much-loved man" and was a "joyful soul by all accounts".















