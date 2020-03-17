Man with head injury rescued on the Broads
PUBLISHED: 15:57 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 17 March 2020
Archant
Rescue services joined forces to come to the aid of a man who was injured on the River Ant.
HM Coastguard Bacton was paged at 3.15am on Tuesday, March 17 to reports of a man who was in trouble having suffered a possible stroke on a vessel.
You may also want to watch:
Hemsby Broads Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service and the NHS’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were also called to the scene.
A Coastguard spokesman said: “The team tried to locate the casualty vessel but soon realised it was only accessible by Hemsby Broads Rescue as it was between Wayford Bridge and Stalham.
“Once the vessel was located, first aid was given to the male for a head injury, and the vessel was brought back to Wayford boat yard where paramedics went on board.
“The team came up with a plan of extraction and stretchered the casualty off to the awaiting ambulance.”