Man with head injury rescued on the Broads

Hemsby Broads Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service and Hart were called to the rescue of a man who was injured on the Norfolk Broads. Picture: HM Coastguard Stalham Archant

Rescue services joined forces to come to the aid of a man who was injured on the River Ant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

HM Coastguard Bacton was paged at 3.15am on Tuesday, March 17 to reports of a man who was in trouble having suffered a possible stroke on a vessel.

You may also want to watch:

Hemsby Broads Rescue, East of England Ambulance Service and the NHS’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) were also called to the scene.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “The team tried to locate the casualty vessel but soon realised it was only accessible by Hemsby Broads Rescue as it was between Wayford Bridge and Stalham.

“Once the vessel was located, first aid was given to the male for a head injury, and the vessel was brought back to Wayford boat yard where paramedics went on board.

“The team came up with a plan of extraction and stretchered the casualty off to the awaiting ambulance.”