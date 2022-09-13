Dog show to go ahead following Queen's death

A scene from a past Ingham dog show. The event returns to the village on Sunday, September 18. - Credit: Archant

A dog show in aid of greyhounds is going ahead, after the organisers considered how to respond to the death of the Queen.

Jayne Kidman said the show at the Ingham Village Hall on Sunday (September 18) from 10am would proceed, and they were looking forward to welcoming dog lovers from across the region.

She said: "We were unsure to go ahead with the event due to the passing of our Queen.

"But we decided she was a huge dog lover, and think she will be smiling down on what we are trying to achieve.

"We will be holding two minutes' silence before the show commences in respect for Her Majesty."

Parking is £1 per vehicle. There will be 25 classes in the show and all classes are £2 per entry.

Proceeds will be donated to the Greyhound Trust Eastern Counties.

Call 07920 102931 with any inquiries about the dog show.



