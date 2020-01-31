New patient ban at care home after man swallows screw during inspection

Bosses at a care unit have been told not to admit any more patients after a man swallowed a screw during their visit - just 15 months after the death of a patient who swallowed a piece of cup.

Inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) visiting Jeesal Cawston Park Hospital, in Cawston, also found an 'unbagged stool sample' in a medical fridge during their inspection in November.

They returned after it was rated as inadequate and placed in special measures earlier in the year.

The unannounced inspection looked at the wards for people with learning disabilities or autism and focussed on whether required improvements had been made.

A quality report released in January said that, while there had been improvements, urgent action was still needed.

It said: "We have taken further enforcement action against the provider to require that, with immediate effect, the registered provider must not admit any patients to any ward at Jeesal Cawston Park hospital without prior written agreement of the CQC."

The report recorded that the stool sample had been found in a medication fridge on a ward.

It also stated that during the inspection a patient swallowed a screw, despite prior warnings around patients swallowing foreign objects.

It comes less than 15 months after the death of Nicholas Briant, 33, who swallowed a piece of plastic cup at Cawston Park, where he was an inpatient. The cup had restricted Mr Briant's airways, causing him to go into cardiac arrest and his brain to be starved of oxygen.

A spokesman for Cawston Park said: "While the CQC acknowledges that progress has been made in some areas there is still work to be done. The group has recently appointed a new Chief Operating Officer who will lead on ensuring that there is a robust and comprehensive action plan in place to address the remaining outstanding issues.

"Part of this plan is a voluntary embargo on all new admissions until we, along with our key stakeholders, are confident that the services are appropriate and forward-looking to meet the needs of our current patient group."

The hospital is an assessment and treatment service for adults with learning disabilities and who may also have mental health conditions, autism or personality disorders.