‘If you come to the coast you need to be prepared’ - Boathouse manager warns visitors about the tides

Tim Gatti said the spring tides is completely natural and very often catch people out. Picture: Gary Pearson Photography GARY PEARSON

A boatyard manager has urged visitors to the coast wary of the water, after a vehicle was cut off by the tide in his car park.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mr Gatti, who has worked at the boathouse for the last five years said spring tides like this happen once if not twice a month.. Picture: Gary Pearson Photography Mr Gatti, who has worked at the boathouse for the last five years said spring tides like this happen once if not twice a month.. Picture: Gary Pearson Photography

Tim Gatti, 70, who manages the Burnham Overy Boathouse by Burnham Overy Staithe harbour has said these tides, known as spring tides, are completely natural and very often catch people out.

Mr Gatti, who has worked at the boathouse for the last five years said spring tides like this happen once if not twice a month and are not a freak of nature after a car was flooded.

He said that where they are parking is not classed as a car park because of the risk of flooding and that people only park there because “it’s free and they can”.

He added that there are signs and timetables around the harbour notifying people of the tides.

Tim Gatti said the biggest problem is that people only see the river when it is low tide and do not know how high the water can rise. Picture: Gary Pearson Photography Tim Gatti said the biggest problem is that people only see the river when it is low tide and do not know how high the water can rise. Picture: Gary Pearson Photography

The boathouse manager said everyone can fall foul of the water.

“I have seen a minimum of two or three cars get stuck in the water every summer. Even when the signs have been put up”, he said.

You may also want to watch:

“If people do not read the signs and check the time, you will be in trouble.

“Even the locals fall foul to it when they park down here.

“If you come to the coast you need to be prepared.”

He said the biggest problem is that people only see the river when it is low tide and do not know how high the water can rise.

“I had a woman here today asking me how often the high tide happens. Well, I said every day, most times twice a day”, he said.

“People can visit two or three times and the tide is always low and they assume it is just a river.

“We have car floods every summer, even more, this year because of the number of new visitors who do not know the tides.”

However, he added that where the car was flooded on September 20, it would have been flooded without the spring tide.

“Even a marginally high tide would have flooded the car. Just not as bad as it was”, Mr Gatti said.