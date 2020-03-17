Town’s Iceland opens early for elderly and vulnerable

Cromer’s Iceland supermarket will start opening early once a week to allow elderly and vulnerable customers a chance to shop before stocks of essential items are depleted.

In a move likely to be adopted by other Iceland branches across the region, the chain’s Church Street store will open exclusively for the elderly and vulnerable between 9am and 11am on Wednesdays. The store will be open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays as normal.

It follows early opening started by Iceland’s West Belfast store.

Iceland posted: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

“With many of our Iceland stores located at the heart of communities across the UK, we are encouraging our store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable in their community, such as those with disabilities.

“We are giving them the flexibility to offer this wherever possible, and arrangements will be publicised in the stores that decide to take this action.”

The Cromer Iceland store will have an early opening tomorrow (March 18) as a one-off - doors will open at 7am.