Gallery
PICTURES: Hundreds gather for Holt's dazzling Christmas lights switch-on
- Credit: Alan Palmer
Hundreds gathered for an evening packed with entertainment as Holt's Christmas lights were switched on.
In an event which ushered in the festive season, families and friends created a buzzing atmosphere as they congregated in the town centre on Friday (November 19) evening.
Among the highlights was the increasingly competitive 'panto race', which involved pantomime horses bolting down the High Street.
Now in its fifth year, the race saw 15 horses - made up of two-part horse and one-part handler - vying to win the esteemed Sowerbys Cup.
Each horse was sponsored by a business from Holt.
Throughout the evening, Father Christmas was delighted to welcome children to his grotto, while plenty of delicious food and drink was on offer.
A parade took place at 6.30pm, before the lights themselves were switched on at 7pm and complemented by a stunning fireworks display.
Most Read
- 1 Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express
- 2 Protest held against 'pedestrian-friendly' plans in North Walsham
- 3 Builder who worked on number of Norfolk landmarks dies aged 71
- 4 'I will rip your head off' - Scale of abuse shop staff face revealed
- 5 Opening date of £12.7m leisure centre revealed
- 6 A real catch - Unique Christmas tree back by popular demand
- 7 Norfolk coast named among best areas for outstanding natural beauty
- 8 Stunning aerial photos show north Norfolk's autumnal beauty
- 9 Covid cut north Norfolk tourism in half in 2020
- 10 Norfolk revealed as national hotspot for treasure finds
Norfolk five-piece, The Walks, provided live music for the remainder of the night.