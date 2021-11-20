PICTURES: Hundreds gather for Holt's dazzling Christmas lights switch-on

Gallery

Santa in his grotto at Holt's annual Christmas event - Credit: Alan Palmer

Hundreds gathered for an evening packed with entertainment as Holt's Christmas lights were switched on.

In an event which ushered in the festive season, families and friends created a buzzing atmosphere as they congregated in the town centre on Friday (November 19) evening.

There was plenty of food and drink on offer at Holt's Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Alan Palmer

Among the highlights was the increasingly competitive 'panto race', which involved pantomime horses bolting down the High Street.

Now in its fifth year, the race saw 15 horses - made up of two-part horse and one-part handler - vying to win the esteemed Sowerbys Cup.

The 'panto race' at Holt's Christmas lights event - Credit: Alan Palmer

Each horse was sponsored by a business from Holt.

Throughout the evening, Father Christmas was delighted to welcome children to his grotto, while plenty of delicious food and drink was on offer.

Hundreds attended the Christmas lights switch-on in Holt - Credit: Alan Palmer

A parade took place at 6.30pm, before the lights themselves were switched on at 7pm and complemented by a stunning fireworks display.

Norfolk five-piece, The Walks, provided live music for the remainder of the night.

There was plenty of live entertainment at Holt's Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Alan Palmer

There was plenty of food and drink on offer at Holt's Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Alan Palmer

Dazzling fireworks complemented Holt's Christmas lights - Credit: Alan Palmer

Christmas is officially under way in Holt after its lights switch-on event - Credit: Alan Palmer

Christmas is officially under way in Holt after its lights switch-on event - Credit: Alan Palmer

Live music at Holt's Christmas event was provided by The Walks - Credit: Alan Palmer

There was plenty of food and drink on offer at Holt's Christmas lights switch-on - Credit: Alan Palmer



