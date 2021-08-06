News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Hundreds affected by north Norfolk power cuts

Noah Vickers

Published: 5:19 PM August 6, 2021   
The affected areas include Blakeney, North Walsham and the coast around Happisburgh. 

The affected areas include Blakeney, North Walsham and the coast around Happisburgh. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Almost 200 people could be without electricity until 7pm tonight.

Power cuts are affecting up to 181 people in north Norfolk, who are not expected to have their electricity back until 6-7pm. 

The affected areas include Blakeney, North Walsham, and the coast around Happisburgh.

The unplanned power cut was caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault, and has impacted ten postcode areas.

Planned work affecting 32 people had been carried out earlier on Friday in the countryside between Aylsham and Cromer, and in the Reepham, Cawston, Rackheath and Salhouse areas. 

Some 63 people were also affected by planned works in the Snetterton and Banham areas, and in the countryside between Attleborough and Long Stratton. 


