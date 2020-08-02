Fourteen people rescued after getting stranded on island off Norfolk coast

Fourteen people had to be rescued after being stranded on an island after getting cut off by the tide.

As the hot weather saw tourists flock to North Norfolk’s beaches this weekend, coast guards and the RNLI have seen a sharp increase in call-outs to assist those in trouble.

After being paged by Humber Coastguard, Hunstanton RNLI and Hunstanton Coast Guard Rescue Team were called to Brancaster on Saturday at 1.13pm, to help 14 people who had become stranded on Scolt Head Island.

Hunstanton Coastguard said in a statement: “Once on scene, the team made sure all casualties did not attempt to cross the channel.

“Hunstanton Lifeboat made four trips across the channel with casualties.

“Words of advice given to all involved.”

A spokesman on behalf of her majesty’s coast guard, said: “Every year, HM Coastguard responds to many incidents where people are cut off by the tide at Scolt Head Island as well as other places on the Norfolk coast where you can get cut off by the tide.

“It’s vital to check the tide times before you set off and make sure you start your walk back to the mainland in plenty of time.

“Don’t risk the incoming tide catching you out by leaving it too late.

“In an emergency at the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard ”

