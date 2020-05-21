Search

Human waste left on beach after visitors flock to coastal village

PUBLISHED: 16:44 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:44 21 May 2020

Lyndon Swift, chairman of Weybourne Parish Council. Picture: Supplied by Mr Swift

Archant

Community chiefs are urging people to stay away this bank holiday weekend unless they are willing to respect the environment.

Rubbish and human waste were left on Weybourne beach by visitors. Picture: Lyndon SwiftRubbish and human waste were left on Weybourne beach by visitors. Picture: Lyndon Swift

Long-distance visitors have descended on Weybourne on the north Norfolk coast since the lockdown was eased by the government.

And human waste was left behind on the beach after the latest influx of visitors.

Lyndon Swift, Weybourne Parish Council chairman, said villagers were now dreading the bank holiday weekend.

It comes after the government started to ease the lockdown and said that people could drive to outdoor open spaces irrespective of the distance, as long as they respected social distancing guidance while there.

Mr Swift said: “I am getting calls daily from residents scared by the number of visitors we are getting.

“The car park is inundated and we have zero toilet facilities so the beaches and hedgerows are filling with toilet paper. There have never been any public toilets in the village.

“We are dreading the bank holiday weekend.”

He said he had collected about 11 bags of rubbish including bottles of urine and nappies from the beach.

He added: “The problem is the sheer number of visitors overwhelming a small rural village which has little infrastructure at the best of times. As the pub is closed and the store on minimum hours there are no facilities.

“If people followed advice and travelled only a reasonable distance they would be okay, however they are travelling in groups from London and the Midlands.

“The district council is being left with a mess to clear up which has been caused by poor government guidance and implementation. We have an overstretched police force and now villages such as ours are left with the mess.

“Residents are scared by the number of people and are concerned it will bring the virus with them, causing an outbreak in an elderly population which so far has been relatively safe.”

Fellow parish councillor Andy Crawford said: “The message is that we have no facilities or toilets. It is a beauty spot and I can understand people wanting to come here, but please respect the environment, and take rubbish away with you, especially human excrement.“

