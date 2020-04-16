Can you support us to continue to carry out local journalism?

Search

PUBLISHED: 11:06 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 16 April 2020

Can you help support the North Norfolk News continue to cover events such as Cromer Carnival, pictured? Picture: Sonya Duncan

Can you help support the North Norfolk News continue to cover events such as Cromer Carnival, pictured? Picture: Sonya Duncan

Archant

Now more than ever, local journalism matters.

In addition to holding public services to account, or bringing you the latest news from our high streets, our courts and our sports teams, our staff are now working round the clock to provide you with the latest, fact-checked information on our region’s fight against coronavirus.

And now more than ever, we need your help to build a sustainable future for trusted local news.

Our reporting costs money, and so does providing our communities with the news for free on our websites. You will already know about the tough times facing local newspapers across the world and the situation has hardly been improved by recent events.

You may also want to watch:

So to help us keep doing what we do and help keep you informed, we are inviting readers of our websites to give their financial support to our work. You’ll be invited to do so next time you visit us. You can contribute any amount you like, as a one-off or a recurring contribution.

I’m proud of our community and proud of what we do for it. I strongly believe that accurate, useful, honest, local journalism is vital to its future and I know you believe that too.

That’s why I hope you will help us. Every single gesture of support will keep us fighting for you and our region.

Thank you

Andrew Fitchett, Editor

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

