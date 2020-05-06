How to mark VE Day in north Norfolk

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 75 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA Wire Archant

The country may be in lockdown, but the 75th anniversary of VE Day will still be marked around north Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A VE Day celebration in 1995, marking the 50th anniversary of Victory in Europe. This year's celebration will be somewhat different, due to the lockdown, but people across Norfolk will still be paying tribute to those who fought for peace. Picture: Archant Library A VE Day celebration in 1995, marking the 50th anniversary of Victory in Europe. This year's celebration will be somewhat different, due to the lockdown, but people across Norfolk will still be paying tribute to those who fought for peace. Picture: Archant Library

And although the street parties, parades and services that are traditionally held to mark the end of the Second World War will not be going ahead, there are many ways you can get involved and remember the sacrifice of those who fought for victory in Europe.

Mundesley Parish Council is hosting three days of online celebrations from Friday to Sunday.

This will include the ‘virtual’ unveiling of the village’s new Second World War memorial through a live feed on the council’s Facebook page on Sunday.

The council has put together a list of ways people can contribute, with photos to be shared via social media. These include: ‘Decorate your house and send in a picture’, ‘Show us how to bake a cake from ration ingredients’, and ‘dance a conga with your family or on your own’.

Other ideas include ‘turn your dog into a soldier or a land girl’, and ‘take the salute during a model aircraft fly-past’.

You may also want to watch:

Contributions can be sent to clerk@mundesley-pc.gov.uk.

Cromer Town Council had grand plans to mark the 75th anniversary, including a ‘weeping window’ ceramic poppy display at the parish church and a Spitfire flypast. These events have now been postponed to May next year and there will instead be a low-key, socially distanced laying of a wreath at the war memorial next to the church.

Broadland District Council is urging people to get creative by designing their own VE Day bunting and putting messages on them of what they are thankful for. Visit broadland.gov.uk and search for ‘VE Day Bunting’ to download a template.

Over in Burnham Market, No. Twenty9 restaurant is offering hampers for ‘stay at home street parties’ or ‘take away tea parties’, with items including bread, cheese, scotch eggs and victoria sponge cakes for £15 per person. Call 01328 738498 for more.

Solo buglers and trumpeters have been encouraged to play the Last Post at 2.55pm on Friday, from the safety of their homes.

There will also be a national ‘toast to the heroes of the Second World War’ at 3pm, where people are encouraged to raise a glass and say “To those who gave so much, we thank you”.