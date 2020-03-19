Search

Advanced search

Meet the chess players coping with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 15:44 19 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 19 March 2020

Aylsham Hurricanes playing Norfolk & Norwich Nightingales prior to the suspension of face to face chess. L-R, Ria Ranjitkar, David Moore & Cristina Casti of Norfolk & Norwich Nightingales, John Wickham (standing) and Jonathan Reeve, Matthew Perry, Bob Grindrod & Bruce Carmn of Aylsham. Picture: Aylsham Chess Club

Aylsham Hurricanes playing Norfolk & Norwich Nightingales prior to the suspension of face to face chess. L-R, Ria Ranjitkar, David Moore & Cristina Casti of Norfolk & Norwich Nightingales, John Wickham (standing) and Jonathan Reeve, Matthew Perry, Bob Grindrod & Bruce Carmn of Aylsham. Picture: Aylsham Chess Club

Archant

Chess players in north Norfolk have resorted to technology to help them cope with social distancing and social isolation.

Normally chess players shake hands before and after facing their opponents ‘over the board’.

But Norfolk County Chess Association (NCCA) has suspended the 2019-20 Norfolk chess season and suggests clubs should stop playing ‘face to face chess’.

You may also want to watch:

However, Aylsham Chess Club has adapted some computer software to allow their players to continue playing each other and other chess players around the world.

MORE: Vintage ‘60s festival in Cromer latest casualty of coronavirus outbreak

Club secretary Jonathan Reeve said: “We are particularly concerned about elderly chess players staying healthy. One of our players has kindly created a portal to allow us to continue enjoying chess over the coming weeks. Yesterday, I played someone in Canada which was great - even though I lost.”

Matthew Perry adapted www.chess.com/ for use by Aylsham Chess Club so members can freely play chess games against opponents around the world.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Doctors’ surgery closed for deep clean

Sheringham Medical Practice, which has been closed while a deep clean is carried out. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Salvation Army urges people to think of those in need after food bank donations stolen

Tesco Sheringham food bank donation basket, from which people have been seen taking pasta and toilet rolls. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK tops 1,500

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Town’s Iceland opens early for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarket, Cromer, which is opening early on Wednesdays for the elderly and vulnerable. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘We’re not panicking’ - Coronavirus fears not enough to deter seaside town shoppers

Shoppers were still in Cromer High Street on Saturday, March 14, despite coronavirus fears. Pictures: David Bale

Most Read

Doctors’ surgery closed for deep clean

Sheringham Medical Practice, which has been closed while a deep clean is carried out. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Salvation Army urges people to think of those in need after food bank donations stolen

Tesco Sheringham food bank donation basket, from which people have been seen taking pasta and toilet rolls. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK tops 1,500

People can help fight the spread of the coronavirus by continuing to regularly wash their hands with soap and water. Picture: Getty

Town’s Iceland opens early for elderly and vulnerable

Iceland supermarket, Cromer, which is opening early on Wednesdays for the elderly and vulnerable. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

‘We’re not panicking’ - Coronavirus fears not enough to deter seaside town shoppers

Shoppers were still in Cromer High Street on Saturday, March 14, despite coronavirus fears. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Here to Help: Where to get help in north Norfolk during the coronavirus outbreak

People and groups across our area are offering help to others amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Supermarkets hire thousands of extra staff amid virus outbreak

Supermarkets are making changes to their opening hours. Picture: Sonya Duncan/PA Images

Meet the chess players coping with coronavirus

Aylsham Hurricanes playing Norfolk & Norwich Nightingales prior to the suspension of face to face chess. L-R, Ria Ranjitkar, David Moore & Cristina Casti of Norfolk & Norwich Nightingales, John Wickham (standing) and Jonathan Reeve, Matthew Perry, Bob Grindrod & Bruce Carmn of Aylsham. Picture: Aylsham Chess Club

CANCELLED: Norfolk’s first road marathon in 30 years off due to coronavirus

North Norfolk Beach Runners taking part in an event in front of Cromer Pier. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Cable works on Marriott’s Way to pave way for better lighting

Anderson's Meadow, where the Marriott's Way path goes through, which Norfolk County Council have earmarked money to improve. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24