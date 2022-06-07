In pictures: North Norfolk's jubilee events

Gallery

(L-R) Edward Robinson, Alan Mann, Aurelia Robinson, Elenor Robinson, Lilana Robinson and Gwen Mann celebrating the Queen Platinum Jubilee in Holt. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Communities across north Norfolk came together for a glorious long weekend of feasting and fun to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

From the coast to the countryside and in scores of towns and villages, beacons were lit, services were held and people gathered under Union Jack bunting to share food, drink and good times.

Among the first events was a classic car show at Beeston Regis church - one of only a handful of places across the UK with the 'royal' suffix regis in its name.

WilliamRawlings, 13, from Sheringham, studies the line up of cars at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

At a Thursday event in Holt, where Norfolk's Lord-Lieutenant Philipa Dannatt cut a six-tiered cake featuring a fondant corgi.

Town clerk Gemma Harrison hailed the atmosphere at the celebration.

She said: "I was so impressed. It was amazing."

"As soon as the town crier Jason Bell spoke you could hear a pin drop and everyone just roared and clapped at the end of the speeches."

Mundesley also won high praise for its jubilee celebrations, becoming the first place in the county to be awarded a special Norfolk Platinum Jubilee Challenge certificate.

Hayley and Adam Griggs won a fancy dress competition held for people at Sheringham Parkrun on Saturday morning. Run director, Anne-Marie Coe, gave the runners a royal send off. - Credit: Supplied by Sheringham Parkrun

Bev Reynolds, from the parish council, said everyone involved was thrilled with the certificate, which was presented by North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

She said: "It was quite unexpected and humbling to receive that. We were proud and delighted."

Ms Reynolds said the parish clerk, Doreen Joy, put forward the application for the certificate, which involved fulfilling four categories: 'physical', 'sustainable', 'learning' and 'celebration'.

Activities they undertook included contributing to a national 'Queen's canopy' by planing hundreds of trees, including two dedicated to the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Gold Park.

The long weekend also benefitted businesses.

Kim Steggles, from Bann Thai restaurant in Cromer's Church Street, said: “We’ve been very busy, the jubilee has certainly boosted things.

“We’ve still got our regular customers but we topped it up with holiday makers.

"We had to turn a lot away on Friday and Saturday, but then again, that’s normal for us.”

The beacon at Melton Constable well alight on Thursday evening. - Credit: Alan Palmer

Rainy weather led to the postponement of some of Sunday's gatherings, but others, including at Aylsham's Market Place, went ahead.

A planned picnic at North Walsham's Memorial Park will now take place on Sunday, June 12, and a street party in Sheringham's High Street has also been delayed.

A procession including a bagpiper and town crier Mark Northway passes by Cromer Parish Church on the first day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Cromer mayor Pat West lighting a beacon as part of the town's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Nick Jepson in his Union Jack blazer enjoying the Queen's Jubilee in Holt. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Lady Dannatt MBE cuts the special six tier cake in Holt for the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Newlyweds Freddie and Antonia Ridley-Hughes celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Holt. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Sarah and Elodie Bailey wearing their knitted crowns on Cromer pier for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Spitfire over Cromer. - Credit: David Pritchard

Maria Stableford and her dog, Tim, outside the Platinum Jubilee-decorated beach hut. - Credit: Supplied by Maria Stableford

Car owners with a royal name, Bob and Jacky Regis from Sheringham, at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show with their more modern calssic, a 2002 Corvette C5. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Biz of Sheringham relaxes at the back of his 1967 Bedford CA Dormobile at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Bob Smith of the North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club, with his 1935 Austin Seven Ruby, at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Roy Beckley, founder member of the North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club, with his 1972 MG Midget, at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Maureen and Thomas Jarvis with their winning scarecrow, from a Platinum Jubilee-themed scarecrow contest in East and West Runton - Credit: Supplied

Among those at the beacon lighting in Sheringham, were, from left, Madeleine Ashcroft, deputy mayor Sue Brisbane, town crier Andrew Cunningham -Brown, mayor Peter Ratcliffe and Sheringham RBL standard bearer Eddie Mayell. - Credit: Tim Groves

Sheringham mayor Peter Ratcliffe lights the beacon at the start of the town's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Tim Groves

Nick Hamond and son Kes Hamond were named best dressed and came second in a pram race around Briston. - Credit: Helen Hamond

Enjoying the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Cromer. - Credit: Ashley Pickering / www.eaphoto.co.uk

The Bishop of Norwich, Right Revd Graham Usher, and church warden Anne Thompson, planted a tree for the jubilee in the grounds of St Andrew’s Church, Letheringsett. - Credit: Supplied

Lola Merritt, 3, dressed as The Queen, and Ella Merritt, six, was Princess Catherine for the jubilee celebration at Bodham's Red Hart pub. The event raised £225 for new play equipment. - Credit: Supplied by Callum Ringer

Lola Merritt, 3, dressed as The Queen for the jubilee celebration at Bodham's Red Hart pub. The event raised £225 for new play equipment. - Credit: Supplied by Callum Ringer

The electric launch Marsh Harrier offered rides from Stalham's Museum of the Broads at a jubilee garden party event. - Credit: Supplied by Robert Paul

People enjoyed the Broadland Ukelele Band at Stalham's Museum of the Broads at a jubilee garden party event. - Credit: Supplied by Robert Paul

Arya and Noah Thompson taking part in a jubilee celebration at Antingham. - Credit: Supplied by Graham Jones

A jubilee celebration at Antingham. - Credit: Supplied by Graham Jones

From left, Terry Seager, James Bumphrey and Andy Baldwin taking part in a jubilee celebration at Antingham. - Credit: Supplied by Graham Jones

Violet, left, and Harriet Clark at a Gloriana event at Cley's parish church to park the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

Flautist Wyatt Earp plays at a Gloriana event at Cley's parish church to park the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: Hanne Siebers

