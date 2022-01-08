Cromer New Year's Day fireworks display raises more than £9,000
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022
The return of the New Year's Day fireworks display in Cromer has raised more than £9,000 for local charities.
The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but after introducing big changes, organisers decided it could go ahead for 2022 and people attended the display in droves.
Pat West, chairman of the Cromer Fireworks Committee, said: "We're absolutely delighted with the money that was raised, considering we had 18 less buckets out collecting this year because of the pandemic.
"In challenging times it's an amazing amount of money. We're so pleased people were so generous."
Approximately £4,500 will be donated to local charities.
Mr West said: "People are still talking about the display, that it was the best one yet. Part of the reason for that is because we didn't have one last year, the money was held over.
"It has given people a lift, which is what they need at the beginning of the year," he added.
Most Read
- 1 Revised bid to expand hotel lodged after environmental concerns
- 2 Two people in hospital after car rolled on to roof in north Norfolk
- 3 What's behind the 'northern gateway to the Broads'?
- 4 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
- 5 Explained: New PCR test rules brought in as Omicron cases surge
- 6 Tapas bar and bakery set to open in former ironmonger's
- 7 Norfolk to see increase in low-flying military exercises
- 8 Building supplies company set to move into North Walsham retail park
- 9 Failed care home by coast to be turned into flats
- 10 Further train cancellations due to falling passenger numbers