The Cromer New Year's Day fireworks from the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The return of the New Year's Day fireworks display in Cromer has raised more than £9,000 for local charities.

The event was cancelled last year due to the pandemic but after introducing big changes, organisers decided it could go ahead for 2022 and people attended the display in droves.

Pat West, chairman of the Cromer Fireworks Committee, said: "We're absolutely delighted with the money that was raised, considering we had 18 less buckets out collecting this year because of the pandemic.

The Cromer New Year's Day fireworks from the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

"In challenging times it's an amazing amount of money. We're so pleased people were so generous."

Approximately £4,500 will be donated to local charities.

Mr West said: "People are still talking about the display, that it was the best one yet. Part of the reason for that is because we didn't have one last year, the money was held over.

"It has given people a lift, which is what they need at the beginning of the year," he added.







