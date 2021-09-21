News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
What's happening with Hoveton's broken village sign?

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:50 AM September 21, 2021   
The village sign in Hoveton being removed after it had begun to lean due to rotting wood.

The village sign in Hoveton being removed after it had begun to lean due to rotting wood. - Credit: Hoveton Parish Council

Local tradespeople are being invited to submit proposals for renovating a broken village sign.

The wooden post bearing the name of Hoveton, a village in the Broads, was erected in 1937 but in recent months had begun to lean precariously.

Peter Howe, parish council chairman, said: "Water was getting into the foundation and rotting the timber. We were lucky we caught it before it fell down."

Rotted wood meant the village sign in Hoveton had to be removed.

Rotted wood meant the village sign in Hoveton had to be removed. - Credit: Hoveton Parish Council

On August 30, the sign was removed from its base at the junction of Stalham Road and Horning Road. It is currently in dry storage in a barn.

Mr Howe said that local historian Nick Walmsley will assist in the restoration by providing details about the sign's original construction.

Hoveton village sign empty plinth

The empty plinth at the junction of Stalham Road and Horning Road where the Hoveton village sign had stood since 1937. - Credit: Hoveton Parish Council

"It's been up there for 75 years and we'd like to make sure it's up for another 75," he said.

Proposals, which will be reviewed over the coming months, can be submitted to the village clerk, Ben Bethell, at clerk@hoveton-pc.org.uk

