What's happening with Hoveton's broken village sign?
Local tradespeople are being invited to submit proposals for renovating a broken village sign.
The wooden post bearing the name of Hoveton, a village in the Broads, was erected in 1937 but in recent months had begun to lean precariously.
Peter Howe, parish council chairman, said: "Water was getting into the foundation and rotting the timber. We were lucky we caught it before it fell down."
On August 30, the sign was removed from its base at the junction of Stalham Road and Horning Road. It is currently in dry storage in a barn.
Mr Howe said that local historian Nick Walmsley will assist in the restoration by providing details about the sign's original construction.
"It's been up there for 75 years and we'd like to make sure it's up for another 75," he said.
Proposals, which will be reviewed over the coming months, can be submitted to the village clerk, Ben Bethell, at clerk@hoveton-pc.org.uk
