Disabled mum forced to spend two months without heating in her flat

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Archant

A disabled mother and her 12-year-old son were forced to spend Christmas without heating or hot water in her housing association flat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Sherree Wells, 47, who lives at Broomhill in Station Road, Hoveton, has asked the association, Habinteg, to re-home her and son, Kane, after going without heating for almost two months, in which time they had to rely on two small electric heaters.

Ms Wells, who said she had also suffered 17 chest infections over the past year because of the flat's mouldy and rotten window frames, said she was fed up with the situation.

She said: "Over Christmas it was terrible - totally freezing.

"They have messed me around so many times and the heating only just came back on last week.

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"They have a duty of care and they're not doing their job properly."

Habinteg manages 3,300 homes for people with disabilities across England and Wales.

Ms Wells has back problems which require her to use either a walking frame or a crutch, and also has a neurological disorder called chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), as well as depression and asthma.

She said she had arranged to do a flat swap with someone from North Walsham, but that Habinteg said this wasn't possible as the other resident did not have a disability.

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ms Wells said: "No-one wants to swap here.

"If it wasn't for the windows I wouldn't be falling ill all of the time.

"It's all to do with this flat and they just don't seem to care."

But Habinteg said they were happy to help Ms Wells arrange to move.

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A Habinteg spokesperson said: "As a landlord we aim to ensure that our tenants homes are safe and that repairs and breakdowns are dealt with promptly when they arise.

"We are sorry that Ms Wells is not satisfied with the service she has had over the past few weeks.

"We are in regular contact with Ms Wells, and have booked appointments to resolve the intermittent failure of her central heating, and to carry out repair work on the windows.

"We have also offered Ms Wells assistance if she would like to transfer to another property and our local staff are happy to make an appointment with her if she wishes to take this forward."

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Tiny heater given by the company to heat the whole flat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Tiny heater given by the company to heat the whole flat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch: