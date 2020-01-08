Search

Advanced search

Disabled mum forced to spend two months without heating in her flat

PUBLISHED: 08:49 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:49 08 January 2020

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

A disabled mother and her 12-year-old son were forced to spend Christmas without heating or hot water in her housing association flat.

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanSherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Sherree Wells, 47, who lives at Broomhill in Station Road, Hoveton, has asked the association, Habinteg, to re-home her and son, Kane, after going without heating for almost two months, in which time they had to rely on two small electric heaters.

Ms Wells, who said she had also suffered 17 chest infections over the past year because of the flat's mouldy and rotten window frames, said she was fed up with the situation.

She said: "Over Christmas it was terrible - totally freezing.

"They have messed me around so many times and the heating only just came back on last week.

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanSherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"They have a duty of care and they're not doing their job properly."

Habinteg manages 3,300 homes for people with disabilities across England and Wales.

Ms Wells has back problems which require her to use either a walking frame or a crutch, and also has a neurological disorder called chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), as well as depression and asthma.

She said she had arranged to do a flat swap with someone from North Walsham, but that Habinteg said this wasn't possible as the other resident did not have a disability.

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanSherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Ms Wells said: "No-one wants to swap here.

"If it wasn't for the windows I wouldn't be falling ill all of the time.

"It's all to do with this flat and they just don't seem to care."

But Habinteg said they were happy to help Ms Wells arrange to move.

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanSherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A Habinteg spokesperson said: "As a landlord we aim to ensure that our tenants homes are safe and that repairs and breakdowns are dealt with promptly when they arise.

"We are sorry that Ms Wells is not satisfied with the service she has had over the past few weeks.

"We are in regular contact with Ms Wells, and have booked appointments to resolve the intermittent failure of her central heating, and to carry out repair work on the windows.

"We have also offered Ms Wells assistance if she would like to transfer to another property and our local staff are happy to make an appointment with her if she wishes to take this forward."

Sherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Tiny heater given by the company to heat the whole flat. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanSherree lives in a housing association flat for people with disabilities and has faced a load of problems over the past year - her windows are rotten, and she was without heating for eight weeks. Tiny heater given by the company to heat the whole flat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Bird-lovers’ shock at Cromer peregrine death

The Cromer peregrine which died on power lines pictured capturing a pigeon with its mother in happier times. Photo: CHRIS SKIPPER

Much-needed affordable homes set for village

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Former pub up for grabs for £350,000

Hilary Cox, nee Thompson, in front of the building in 2005. This was the year Mrs Thompson opened it as the Cottage pub, decorated with some of her partner's family history items including their links to the fishing industry and lifeboats. Picture: Archant Library

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Bird-lovers’ shock at Cromer peregrine death

The Cromer peregrine which died on power lines pictured capturing a pigeon with its mother in happier times. Photo: CHRIS SKIPPER

Much-needed affordable homes set for village

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Former pub up for grabs for £350,000

Hilary Cox, nee Thompson, in front of the building in 2005. This was the year Mrs Thompson opened it as the Cottage pub, decorated with some of her partner's family history items including their links to the fishing industry and lifeboats. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

£19m Dyson building at Norfolk school given go-ahead

Image of Gresham’s School, Holt, North Norfolk. Picture: Gresham's School

15 affordable homes to be built on agricultural land despite objections

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Famous wrecked boat revealed by super-low tides

Part of what's left of the hull of the SS Fernebo on Cromer beach. Picture: ALAN TUTT

Youngster’s fundraising efforts for cousin with Motor Neurone Disease top £600 in two weeks

10-year old Nathan Gilbert, who has raised more than £600 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, gets set to race into the sea at Bacton with mum Yvonne, cousin Victoria and dad Colin. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists