New glamping site could open next to BeWilderwood Adventure Park
- Credit: Google
A new glamping site could open on farmland outside a village in north Norfolk.
The planning application would see the trustees of Hoveton Estate install up to ten bell tents, as well as washrooms and a timber store, in a field between the villages of Horning and Hoveton.
The site is off Long Lane and near Bewilderwood Adventure Park, where the tents would be pitched on a seasonal basis from March to October.
Papers supporting the application say the site, employing three part-time staff, would be "modest in scale" and has been "sensitively designed".
The tents would be six metres in diameter and more than three metres high.
No cars would be allowed on the glamping meadow, with 13 car parking spaces instead provided in an adjacent field.
Plans for the washrooms show two open-sided shelters made of timber frames and a galvanised roof.
A decision on the bid is expected by January 18 next year.