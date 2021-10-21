News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

New glamping site could open next to BeWilderwood Adventure Park

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 8:41 AM October 21, 2021   
The proposed site of a new glamping site between Hoveton and Horning.

The proposed site of a new glamping site off Long Lane between Hoveton and Horning. - Credit: Google

A new glamping site could open on farmland outside a village in north Norfolk.

The planning application would see the trustees of Hoveton Estate install up to ten bell tents, as well as washrooms and a timber store, in a field between the villages of Horning and Hoveton.

The site is off Long Lane and near Bewilderwood Adventure Park, where the tents would be pitched on a seasonal basis from March to October.

The proposed site of a new glamping site between Hoveton and Horning.

A field off Long Lane, between Hoveton and Horning, could be transformed into a glamping site. - Credit: Google

Papers supporting the application say the site, employing three part-time staff, would be "modest in scale" and has been "sensitively designed".

The tents would be six metres in diameter and more than three metres high.

You may also want to watch:

No cars would be allowed on the glamping meadow, with 13 car parking spaces instead provided in an adjacent field.

Plans for the washrooms show two open-sided shelters made of timber frames and a galvanised roof.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cafe owner 'overwhelmed' by support for contested outdoor terrace
  2. 2 'A lovely talented man': Tributes to Cromer Pier Show headliner Phil Butler
  3. 3 'It was like a river' - Flood damage forces couple to move out
  1. 4 Hotel in north Norfolk named one of the best in the UK
  2. 5 Another north Norfolk care home put into Special Measures
  3. 6 Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county
  4. 7 Are these the best room views in the UK? Norfolk hotel scoops prize
  5. 8 Norfolk receives overnight flood warnings
  6. 9 Sports body pushes for 54-home plan to go before the government
  7. 10 Backlash at bank plans to withdraw from town

A decision on the bid is expected by January 18 next year.

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Callum Hoare with the giant bone that he found on Sheringham beach. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Callum, 9, finds mystery bone while fossil hunting on the beach

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
The Gangway, a new cocktail bar in Sheringham, with owner William Chandler

Cocktail bar with 'European feel' opens in Sheringham

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The Harper, a new boutique hotel in the former home of Langham Glass on the north Norfolk coast.

Two Norfolk hotels named among the best in the country

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
A few people were enjoying Sheringham beach and Promenade as lockdown restrictions are being gradual

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon