Homes you can can buy in Cromer between £250,000 and £1m
Looking for a new home? We have looked at what between £250,000 and £1m can buy you in Cromer.
We have then compared the prices to five other resorts across the country to see what can be snapped up by homebuyers.
At the top of the scale, coming in at £595,000, is an eight-bedroom mid-terraced house on Cabbell Road being marketed by Sowerbys.
The Edwardian home features a "low-maintenance" rear garden, front porch and fireplace, spanning over 2,500 sq ft.
Moving down in price slightly is a four-bedroom bungalow in Clifton Park, marketed by Arnolds Keys priced at £475,000.
The property features an L-shape hallway linking an open plan kitchen, snug, sitting room, utility room, shower room, bedrooms and brick weave driveway which has space for two or three cars.
In the middle of the price range is this three-bedroom penthouse apartment on Mill Road at 6 Suffield Court in the town, marketed by Sowerbys.
It is priced at £325,000 and features a dual aspect sitting and dining room, a kitchen and breakfast room and a bathroom with separate shower room
The cheapest property we could find in the price range in Cromer was a two-bedroom house on Lynewood Road, marketed by Arnolds Keys.
It features a conservatory, kitchen and breakfast room, sitting and dining room, and a bathroom.
There is also off-road parking and an electric vehicle charging point on the driveway.
Broadstairs
Broadstairs on the Kentish coast has seven beaches and is described as being "a timeless family-friendly resort packed with beautiful bays and things to see and do".
Estate agent Wards was marketing three properties that could be compared in our £1m, £500,000 and £250,000 price ranges.
For the £1m range Ward was marketing a five-bedroom detached "spacious family home" for £975,000. It has a double garage, four receptions, two en-suite bathrooms, a downstairs study and a conservatory and summer house.
In the £500,000 price bracket was a three-bedroom semi-detached bungalow for sale. It has a conservatory, off road parking and a shed with power said to be ideal for use as a home office.
In the £250,000 range a two-bedroom home was up for sale that was said to be ideal for a first time buyer. It is close to bus routes and was in need of a full refurbishment.
Blackpool
With its illuminations, tower and long seafront Blackpool can be as the "Great Yarmouth of the north".
In the top price bracket a home is being marketed by estate agent Duncan Raistrick for £825,000.
It comes with four double bedrooms, four bathrooms and four receptions.
In the £500,000 bracket a four-bedroom home was for sale for that price. It had a lounge, living room, study and sun lounge, a utility room and one en-suite bedroom.
Finally in the £250,000 bracket a dormer bungalow could be snapped up by buyers.
Sandbanks
Sandbanks is known as Millionaires' Row for the prices of its houses.
Famous residents include ex-Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp, former Liverpool and Scotland international Graeme Souness and chef Rick Stein.
The nearest to £1m was a four-bedroom property with a guide sale price of £1,250,000 and views of Poole Harbour.
Each room has its own bathroom and it comes with a double garage.
The nearest property to the £500,000 range was a three-bedroom property which has an asking price of £590,000. It was 240 metres away from scenic sandy beaches.
The cheapest property being marketed in the Poole area by Tailor Made Estate Agents was a bungalow worth £325,000.
Eastbourne
The Sussex town is known for its tranquil nature and 19th century pier, which was rebuilt after a devastating fire in 2014.
A search on Rightmove in the £1m category finds you could buy you a penthouse over looking the town's quay for £950,000. It comes with four bedrooms and three sun terraces.
In the £500,000 bracket a home four-bedroom home with three reception rooms and off-street parking for four cars was available for £550,000.
Finally a two bedroom basement flat could be snapped up for £255,000.It comes with a front garden and a share in the freehold.
St Ives
With its cobbled streets and fishing harbour the Cornish town is a popular tourist destination in the summer months.
A £1m offer could end up with someone moving into an apartment overlooking the harbour. It has three bedrooms and one en-suite toilet.
In the £500,000 range a grade II listed cottage close to the beach with two bedrooms could end up as a dream home.
For the £250,000 price bracket people could snap up a two- bedroom apartment overlooking the harbour.