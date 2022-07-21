News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Village pub listed for sale for £895,000

Daniel Hickey

Published: 2:59 PM July 21, 2022
The Vernon Arms in Southrepps.

An old-fashioned pub in a north Norfolk village has been put up for sale.

The Vernon Arms in Southrepps near Cromer, is on the market for £895,000.

North Norfolk District Council has given planning permission to turn part of the first floor of the Grade-II listed building into a holiday flat, in addition to two holiday lets in the grounds of the pub.

Inside the Vernon Arms in Southrepps. 

The listing on Rightmove says it is "an exceptional and highly profitable owner operated freehouse".

The pub, which has three dining areas and seating for 90 guests, was formed from three terraced cottages and opened in the mid 19th century. Since then it has been refurbished and extended.

Inside the Vernon Arms in Southrepps. 

It was awarded Asset of Community Value (ACV) status by Southrepps Parish Council in October 2013.

ACV-listed pubs cannot be demolished or converted into shops or other businesses without planning permission.



