New housing development bid for north Norfolk village
A new terrace of four houses could be built in a north Norfolk village - if planners give the thumbs up.
The trustees of Upcher Estates Holdings have applied to North Norfolk District Council to develop a plot of vacant land on Park Road in Upper Sheringham.
This follows a related application to convert an agricultural building to two dwellings on The Street in the same village.
A supporting document states the developments would be for renting to people who work and live in the area.
Upcher Estates was formed in 1989 by the trustees of Upper Sheringham estate to manage its rented properties and land around the village.
At the time, the estate consisted of 51 residential properties.
Since then, a further 18 have been added mostly through the conversion of redundant agricultural buildings in and around the village, all of which are let locally.
A decision on the bid is expected by November 15.