File photo of Sheringham from above. North Norfolk District Council wants to do more to tackle the issue of empty homes. - Credit: Mike Page

Cutting the number of homes sitting empty is the goal of a new campaign being considered in north Norfolk.

North Norfolk District Council has three measures in mind to tackle the issue of empty homes, including employing an extra officer on a year-long contract to focus on finding and investigating empty homes "more proactively".

The new officer would be paid between £28,226 to £31,895, and the post would be reviewed at the end of the 12 months.

The council's cabinet members will consider this and other empty homes measures at meeting on October 3.

Tim Adams, council leader, said the council "aspires to do more" to tackle empty homes.

"While it is the case that our numbers are lower that most of Norfolk, we probably have enough work for someone to do on a full-time basis," he said.

"There are a lot of people across the district who need housing and we're desperately short of houses."

Tim Adams, leader of North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Supplied by the Liberal Democrat

Other measures being considered include using cash from a 'homeless prevention grant' to pay for repairs, so some empty homes could be used as temporary accommodation for the homeless.

The council could also train its current officers on the powers available to tackle empty homes.

It is hoped the measures would ensure the council holds accurate information on empty homes and charges owners correctly, as well as boost the council's revenue.

According to council tax records, there were 1,130 empty homes in north Norfolk on September 1 this year.

Of this total, 574 had been empty for under six months and 556 for over six months.

The number of homes empty for more than six months - classed as long-term empty dwellings or LTEDs - had been trending downwards - from 572 in October 2019, to 554 a year later, and 497 in October 2021.

The figure of 497 represented 0.9pc of total housing in the district - below the national average, but higher than some other Norfolk council areas.

In August, NNDC budgeted £750,000 to boost its temporary accommodation stock over the next three years.

If you are in need of the council’s help, you can phone the housing team on 01263 516375, email housing@north-norfolk.gov.uk or visit north-norfolk.gov.uk















