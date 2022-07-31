Church in north Norfolk village could be converted into housing

Sutton Methodist Church where two new homes could be built. - Credit: Google Maps

A Methodist church which saw its congregation dwindle in recent years could be converted into housing.

The proposal would see the building, on The Street in Sutton, a village near Stalham, transformed into one or two dwellings.

The plans are currently at the pre-application stage, but a planning officer at North Norfolk District Council has said the conversion of the building would be "acceptable in principle".

The church, part of the Norfolk Broads Methodist Circuit, closed in May.

Reverend Andrew King said: "The congregation was below six people. It got too small to maintain. It's very sad but it can sometimes happen."

It is not the first Methodist church in the county to face conversion.

A church in West Runton was listed for sale in March for £225,000 and last October, three houses in the former Methodist church in Fakenham went on the market.











