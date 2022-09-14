Bid to build seven houses in Stalham

The approximate outline of the site off Yarmouth Road in Stalham where seven houses could be built. - Credit: Google

A landowner is bidding to build seven houses on a field outside Stalham.

Barry Lancaster, who owns the site known as Edgefield, north of Yarmouth Road, has submitted the plans to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

A pre-application statement says the development would consist of two-storey detached houses including five four-bedroom and two three-bedroom dwellings, each having two car parking spaces.

Access would be off Yarmouth Road.

A NNDC planning officer has advised a full application would need to show the clear benefits of the proposal since new market housing in the countryside is restricted to prevent dispersed dwellings that would lead to a dependency on travel by car to reach basic services.

In March this year, the council permitted the building of a "care village" of 61 flats for elderly residents, and 40 houses, on a nearby site, between Yarmouth Road and Jeckells Road.







