'A petty offence' - Tree disappears from town burial ground

A hole left in the grass after a tree disappeared from Stalham burial ground. - Credit: Stalham Town Council

A town clerk has been left scratching her head after a tree planted at a burial ground went missing.

Sarah Hunt, who works for Stalham Town Council, said that a tree planted at the cemetery on Campingfield Lane disappeared over the weekend.

It was one of 12 planted last year as part of a project restoring the burial ground.

Ms Hunt said: "It's a petty offence, but the tree will have to be replaced now."

The burial ground is covered by a woodland tree preservation order (TPO).

As part of permission for the extending the cemetery, which included tree removal, North Norfolk District Council's tree officer specified the height and species of the 12 replacement trees, each of which cost £160 due to their size.

Ms Hunt added: "I was just surprised. Who steals trees? It's a bizarre thing to take."

She has asked that any information on the tree's whereabouts can be emailed to clerk@stalhamtowncouncil.org
















