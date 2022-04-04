Bid to build new seafront flats in Sheringham

The approximate site of a proposed development of a house and six flats on Vincent Road in Sheringham. - Credit: Google Maps

A new seafront development of six flats and one house could be built in Sheringham.

The proposal, currently in the hands of planners at North Norfolk District Council (NNDC), would see two new buildings on Vincent Road, a residential street off Cliff Road, to the north of the town centre.

The plans include the demolition of an existing house built in the late 1940s.

A two-storey dwelling on Vincent Road in Sheringham could be knocked down and replaced with a new house. - Credit: Google

That property would be replaced by a new three-bedroom house, while the north of the site, facing the sea and overlooking the promenade, would get a new building consisting of one single bedroom flat, two three-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom flats.

This development would sit between Loudwater Court and Seacliff.

The applicant is also seeking approval for 14 car parking spaces and ten spaces for bicycles, with a new vehicle access driveway from Vincent Road.

A decision is expected by May 27.