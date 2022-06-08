The approximate site of a proposed development of a house and six flats on Vincent Road in Sheringham. - Credit: Google Maps

A bid to build six flats and a house on Sheringham's seafront has prompted more than 30 objections from the local town council, neighbours and the coastal management team.

Among the concerns for the proposed development, which would see one building sit on the clifftop off Vincent Road, a residential street north of the town centre, are the stability of the cliff itself and the potential for land slip.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC)'s coastal management team has called for a survey to establish the stability of the ground and a geotechnical investigation to ensure the groundwater can be intercepted and controlled.

In a letter to planning officers, the team state that the "siting of a large structure this close to the cliff edge is likely to exacerbate slope stability problems, making the development unsafe".

A two-storey dwelling on Vincent Road in Sheringham could be knocked down and replaced with a new house. - Credit: Google

The plans also include the demolition of an existing house built in the late 1940s.

That property would be replaced by a new three-bedroom house.

The north of the site, facing the sea and overlooking the promenade, would get a new building consisting of one single bedroom flat, two three-bedroom flats and three two-bedroom flats.

This development would sit between Loudwater Court and Seacliff.

More than 30 residents have written to NNDC raising concerns over loss of privacy, water drainage, cliff erosion, parking issues, the building being out of character, light, noise, and it being a high density development.

One neighbour said the additional weight of the proposed buildings could "lead to a collapse of the cliff which could cause catastrophic damage to surrounding buildings and potential loss of life to anyone on the promenade below".

Another resident asked: "Has the planning office considered what the building will look like after five years of being ravaged by the North Sea?"

Sheringham Town Council said it "considers that in all likelihood the further forward (north) the proposed new block of flats is sited the greater the risk of land slip".

The council also said the development would have "a detrimental effect" on the setting of Seaview, a 1930s art deco block of flats.















