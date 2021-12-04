Bid to build 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses
- Credit: Supplied by the developer
A bid to build a 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses in Sheringham is in the hands of planners.
The scheme, called West Wood, would be located off Weybourne Road, next to The Reef, the town's new pool and leisure centre which opened on Tuesday (November 30).
The site is owned by Hollands Sheringham Ltd and was home of the town's allotments until 2010.
According to the plans, the care home would create 67 jobs and access would be a T-junction onto Weybourne Road.
Supporting documents say the care home would be operated by Avery Healthcare and the houses, ranging from one to four-bedroom properties, by Flagship Homes.
If permission is granted, the land would be sold to Flagship, with half of the funds then granted to the town council.
The remaining money would be donated to charities including Sheringham and District Sports Association and Woodfields School.
A decision is expected by March 1 next year.
Most Read
- 1 School closed its doors for three days after Covid outbreak
- 2 Where and when you can park for free in north Norfolk this Christmas
- 3 'This affects everyone' - Erosion strikes Hemsby again
- 4 Bid to build 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses
- 5 Conservatives gain Lib Dem ward in double by-election victory
- 6 Deer herds relocated as part of dinosaur attraction's expansion plans
- 7 Sensory tent to feature at lights switch-on
- 8 Weather warning in place as snow falls in parts of Norfolk and Waveney
- 9 What's in a Broad? Delving beneath the surface of Norfolk's wonderful waterways
- 10 Fury at bikers' who rode over dead seal pup