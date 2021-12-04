News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bid to build 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses

Daniel Hickey

Published: 7:00 AM December 4, 2021
How the care home would look at the planned West Wood development off Weybourne Road, Sheringham. 

A bid to build a 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses in Sheringham is in the hands of planners.

The scheme, called West Wood, would be located off Weybourne Road, next to The Reef, the town's new pool and leisure centre which opened on Tuesday (November 30).

The site is owned by Hollands Sheringham Ltd and was home of the town's allotments until 2010.

According to the plans, the care home would create 67 jobs and access would be a T-junction onto Weybourne Road.

Supporting documents say the care home would be operated by Avery Healthcare and the houses, ranging from one to four-bedroom properties, by Flagship Homes.

If permission is granted, the land would be sold to Flagship, with half of the funds then granted to the town council.

The remaining money would be donated to charities including Sheringham and District Sports Association and Woodfields School.

A decision is expected by March 1 next year.

Sheringham News

