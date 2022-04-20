Plans go in for six new homes next to coastal church

Plans have gone in to build six new homes on a plot of land next to the Baptist church in East Runton. - Credit: Google StreetView

Six new homes could be built on a plot of land in East Runton's High Street.

An application has been made to North Norfolk District Council to build the two-storey homes, which would be semi-detached in three blocks, on the south side of the High Street, to the west of the Baptist/Methodist church.

The new houses would be slightly set back from the front of the property to protect the views of the church along Cromer Road and the High Street.

Each of the homes would have a backyard and there would be a private drive out the front with parking spaces. Four of the homes would have three bedrooms and the other two would have two bedrooms each.

It is believed the plot falls outside the areas where new planning applications have been paused due to 'nutrient neutrality', which is linked to a push to reduce the amount of pollution entering the country's water courses.