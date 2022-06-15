Housing bid for north Norfolk poultry farm

The approximate outline of a new housing development that would replace a poultry farm in Hempstead outside Holt in north Norfolk. - Credit: Google

A poultry farm outside Holt could be transformed into a residential development.

The proposal would see Pinewood Poultry Farm in Hempstead replaced with five detached houses, a public footpath to the parish church and provision of land for community use including open space and a carpark.

The site, sitting to the west of the village, would include a mix of three to five bedroom houses.

Its current use is as an operational poultry farm and contains three buildings, associated structures and hardstanding which are used for the rearing of poultry.

Access would be from The Street in Hempstead.

A document supporting the application states: "The proposal looks to transform the site by providing a high quality residential development of family homes which sensitively respond to the site, the surrounding context and wider conservation area".

A decision on the bid is expected by September 12.



