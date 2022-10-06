News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Housing

Mobile home site sold for £1.7m

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:11 PM October 6, 2022
The Parklands site in Pudding Norton, which has been sold for £1.7m. 

The Parklands site in Pudding Norton, which has been sold for £1.7m. - Credit: Google StreetView

The sale of a mobile home site near Fakenham has given a council a £1.7 million windfall. 

North Norfolk District Council has sold the 4.7-acre Parklands, off Green Lane at Pudding Norton.

The site is more than 50 years old and includes 38 pitches rented for year-round mobile homes.

But the buyer of the site has not yet been revealed. 

Parklands was retained by the council when the adjacent housing was transferred to Victory Housing Trust in 2006.

The council received an unsolicited offer from a mobile home operator in 2018, and the authority then did an assessment about what to do with the site.

They decided owning and operating the park was not part of the council's core services, given that improvement work would need to be done there.

NNDC leader Tim Adams told the council: “I’m very pleased to see the sale of the Parkland site which has been completed, giving the council a very significant capital receipt of £1.7 million.”

