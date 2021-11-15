People invited to have their say on 350 new homes set for North Walsham
The public is set to scrutinise plans for hundreds of homes planned for North Walsham.
Up to 350 homes could be built on land to the south of Norwich Road as part of the North Norfolk Local Plan, with a consultation to take place on Tuesday, November 16 between 4pm and 8pm at North Walsham Community Centre in New Road.
Developers Hopkins Homes is hoping to bring forward a planning application for the homes which will also see elderly care accommodation and new green spaces built.
A Hopkins Homes spokesman said: “We are excited to unveil the proposals for land south of Norwich Road, North Walsham and to meet residents to understand their views.
"Comments will be taken on board wherever possible to help evolve the designs prior to submission.
"The development will deliver new homes to meet local need as well as the retention of employment to enable job creation for local residents and open green space.
"We look forward to meeting residents and stakeholders on the 16th.”
Those who are unable to attend are urged to visit the Hopkins Homes website at: https://www.landsouthofnorwichroad-northwalsham.co.uk/
