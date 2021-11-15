News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Housing

People invited to have their say on 350 new homes set for North Walsham

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:24 PM November 15, 2021
A part of the stretch of Norwich Road in North Walsham where Norfolk County Council proposed removin

The proposed new homes are set to be built to the south of Norwich Road in North Walsham.

The public is set to scrutinise plans for hundreds of homes planned for North Walsham.

Up to 350 homes could be built on land to the south of Norwich Road as part of the North Norfolk Local Plan, with a consultation to take place on Tuesday, November 16 between 4pm and 8pm at North Walsham Community Centre in New Road.

Developers Hopkins Homes is hoping to bring forward a planning application for the homes which will also see elderly care accommodation and new green spaces built.

A map of the proposed development south of Norwich Road in North Walsham.

A map of the proposed development south of Norwich Road in North Walsham. - Credit: Hopkins Homes

A Hopkins Homes spokesman said: “We are excited to unveil the proposals for land south of Norwich Road, North Walsham and to meet residents to understand their views.

"Comments will be taken on board wherever possible to help evolve the designs prior to submission.

"The development will deliver new homes to meet local need as well as the retention of employment to enable job creation for local residents and open green space.

"We look forward to meeting residents and stakeholders on the 16th.”

Those who are unable to attend are urged to visit the Hopkins Homes website at: https://www.landsouthofnorwichroad-northwalsham.co.uk/


Most Read

  1. 1 Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found
  2. 2 11 of Norfolk's most beautiful shops
  3. 3 £92,000 project to upgrade beach chalets starts
  1. 4 The £7m plan to boost sea defences at two popular resorts
  2. 5 Footpath in north Norfolk closed for two weeks
  3. 6 Short film shot on Norfolk beach is released
  4. 7 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
  5. 8 North Norfolk village named one of the prettiest in the UK
  6. 9 Controversial plan for 350 new homes to go on show
  7. 10 Startling new images reveal extent of Happisburgh erosion
North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jerry Jarvis, from Sheringham, is selling his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler from Only Fools and Horses. 

Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler lookalike sold at auction

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The old Shannocks site in Sheringham. 

Developer seeking to change plans for old hotel site

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The site off Station Road in Sheringham

Bid for block of holiday lets near train station thrown out

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Russell Alexander

Handyman told to repay mystery £110,000 bank deposit

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon